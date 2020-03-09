Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the confirmation of the second coronavirus case in Ogun State, President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a 12-man committee to work for the next six months.

The committee named, Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19), is headed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the committee came on the heels of the current global outbreak of the Coronavirus and its potential of causing significant disruption to health services in the country as well as impacting negatively on the economy.

The statement read: “This action is in preparation for the unlikely but probable major outbreak of the disease in the country which will require a multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) similar to that adopted for the HIV epidemic in the last two decades.

“The start and finish task group which would be expected to deliver within a maximum period of six months, comprises the following: Mr. Boss Mustapha (SGF) – Chair; Dr. Sani Aliyu – National Coordinator; Hon. Minister of Health; Hon. Minister of Interior; Hon. Minister of Aviation and Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services.

Others are Hon. Minister of Education, Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Hon. Minister of Environment, Director-General, State Services, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and WHO Country Representative.