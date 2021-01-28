From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 meant to support, enhance and strengthen the fight against Coronavirus with expected improvement in case findings and management.

The action of the president was, perhaps, in response to the urgent need to protect the health and well-being of Nigerians in the face of widespread and rising cases of COVID-19. It was gathered that the 2021 regulation document was an improved version of the 2020 edition which was used to fight the dreaded disease during the first surge.

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who disclosed the information in Abuja, yesterday, said the President signed the regulation on Tuesday and the implementation took effect on Wednesday.

The SGF explained that the action of the President was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section four of the Quarantine Act Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and all other enabling powers

Mustapha said the regulation covers several areas of response to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“The document touched on restrictions on public gathering, operations of public places notably banks, schools, work places, public transportation and detention centres, as well as places of worship. It also touched on the mandatory compliance with treatment protocols, offences and penalties, enforcement and applications, as well as interpretations and citations,” he said.