Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing Nigerians at 7 pm today in a live national broadcast.

The 14-day lockdown declared on March 30th to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) expires at 11 pm tonight.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, enjoined Television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the broadcast.