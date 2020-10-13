Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, will before the week runs out, receive the eighth Interim Report of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, said this at the media briefing of the task force in Abuja, yesterday.

He said findings and recommendations which is part of the report have been compiled already.

“Before this week runs out, the PTF shall unveil to Nigerians the next steps regarding the remaining phase of the eased lockdown. As you were informed last week, findings and recommendations have been compiled and would be presented to Mr. President in the 8th Interim Report, shortly.

“The debate about the safe reopening of schools has dominated the space of conversation by concerned citizens and parents. We wish to reiterate that federating units have the responsibility for determining the dates and modalities for the safe reopening while the Federal Government provides the guidelines.”

The PTF and relevant MDAs have made appreciable progress in the discussions with the European Union over flight restrictions and entry of Nigerian nationals and holders of long-term Schengen visas into the territory. We hope to make a very favourable announcement on this, very soon.”

He reminded all Nigerians that together “we must continue to take responsibility and remain vigilant and careful.”

Following the resumption of schools nationwide, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has warmed that even though evidence shows that younger people appear to be less at risk for COVID-19 infection, low risk does not mean no risk.

According, Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, said: “Reopening of schools will unquestionably bring benefits to students who have been at home for many months now and to the wider economy.

“In the past few months, we’ve been working with the Ministry of Education, schools and states and any other stakeholders, critically parents, to ensure the schools are safe as possible for children.

“As a parent myself, I understand the anxiety and concerns that parents have and I would like to reassure Nigerians that our schools reopening in various states—the safety of our children, our school staff are priority to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”