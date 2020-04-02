Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter who has been on quarantine since her return from the United Kingdom has come out of self-isolation.

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, made the disclosure through her twitter handle @aishambuhari.

She tweeted the joyous moment captured in a video while expressing her gratitude to God for the opportunity to reunite with her daughter.

Mrs Buhari tweeted Thursday night: “It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic #AbujaScaleUp”

The UK is one of 13 countries the Federal Government had banned flights from coming into the country, effective Saturday, March 21st.

The President’s wife had two weeks ago announced via her twitter handle that her daughter returned from the UK being among the high burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19.”

Mrs Buhari had also announced the shutting down her office for two weeks while those on essential duties were told to work from home.