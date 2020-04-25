Sunay Ani

Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Valentine Oluwaseyi Buraimoh has described as untrue the number of COVID-19 patients in the local government trending on the social media.

A recorded voice message has been circulating in the social media warning people who live in Amuwo Odofin or those who do business there to be cautious of high incidence of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The purveyor of the message, who is a woman claimed that she was a supervisor with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in the local government.

Addressing journalists at the Local Government Secretariat, Festac, on Saturday, Buraimoh said the woman is neither a staff of the local government nor that of the Lagos State Government. He said she was not in any position to know how many COVID-19 positive patients in the local government.

The LG boss berated the woman, whom he identified as Dr Faith Okonkwo for deliberately creating fears among the residents of the area and tarnishing the image of the local government.