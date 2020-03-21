The Muslim and Hausa community residing in Cross River State have been visited by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu and the COVID-19 task force team in the State as they carried out a massive sensitization awareness campaign in respect of the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. The residents who came out in their numbers were sensitized on the preventive measures and possible symptoms of the said Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Betta Edu after educating them on the possible preventions and symptoms carried out a physical demonstration on the use of hand sanitizers and hand washing. Dr Betta who spoke in Hausa said ” Wanke hannu ba Corona virus to ensure proper comprehension of the message.!!

H.E the Executive Governor of the State Sen Prof. Ben Ayade sent me to visit your community today. He cares about everyone in our State and needs to keep us safe. The State has no case of COVID-19 so far so do not panic please.”

For us to continue in this state, I’ll urge you all to practice regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, avoid large crowd, those down with symptoms should be taken to the nearest health facility, throwing of saliva around should be avoided, etc. Always cover your mouth and nose with your flex elbow when coughing and sneezing and ensure you take any one with possible symptoms to the nearest health facility or call the State epidemiologist on 08038699957 or 122″.

“The Government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has put In place strategies to ensure we can manage this situation. The UCTH Isolation Center has been set up and equipped to WHO standard by State, trained and qualified health workers have been stationed in all entry and exit points of the State as well as our airports, ports and borders. Do not panic as all hands are on deck to ensure you all remain safe and healthy”.

Hundreds of hand sanitizers and other protective equipments were distributed to them as they all were filled with joy and happiness.

In a vote of thanks, the Supreme Council Leader of the Muslims Community Sirki Isa Abba on behalf of the Muslims community thanked and appreciated the State Governor for always having them in mind, for giving them a comfortable and safe environment to live and for his tremendous hospitality. He commended the Health Commissioner for being up and doing as he had seen her everywhere carrying out health sensitization on this pandemic. He prayed for Gods abundant blessings and protection to the Governor, the Health Commissioner and cross riverians at large and promised to spread this message across all Muslim/ Hausa communities across the State.