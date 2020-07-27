Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Anambra State chapter, has accused Governor Willie Obiano of sidelining the body when he distributed COVID-19 palliatives to some groups in the state.

The state Chairman, Rev. John Ndubuisi, laid the accusation shortly after the body distributed palliatives to persons living with disabilities and orphans at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

He alleged that the governor told him on phone that he would not be doing anything through the church as he had chosen to work with presidents-general of communities and that he had given the PGs the palliatives to share.

“I want to say that it is quite a pity and disheartening that the governor sidelined the Christian Association of Nigeria. He did not give any palliative to CAN. We didn’t get anything at all.

“And I did my little best to see if I could garner some things from the government but nothing was given, even up till now. The little we have done now is by the good spirited Anambra State indigenes, the church fathers in the state,” he lamented.

But responding through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, the governor said the allegations were false insisting that he works with religious bodies.

Adinuba said that last week, Obiano wrote to CAN requesting for a cordial working relationship especially in the fight against COVID-19.

“Part of the content of the letter included informing their members to go for tests for early detection as well as consuming enough quantities of vegetables and fruits,” he stated.