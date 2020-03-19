Fred Ezeh, Abuja

In compliance with the directive from the Federal Government on large social and religious gathering, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians and religious leaders to change the usual church service system to help government contain the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

It suggested to churches to adopt house cell based service or online services that would limit human contacts, instead of the usual gathering of large number of people in a particular location for church service.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, advised churches to strickly follow the guidelines and precautions suggested by government to assist in containing coronavirus.

As regards worship services, the CAN President suggested a temporary suspension of religious gathering of more than 50 people as have been announced by most state government.

“Churches should rather adopt house cell based service or online services. Churches that do not have online system can break their church services into shifts of not more than 50 members in each shift.

“In addition to that, each branch/assembly should provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer for use of the congregation. Regular washing of hands with soap and water is advised, but use of same towel should be disallowed.”