Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has hinted that Covid-19 could be sexually transmitted, increasing the fear among Nigerians and global community.

The Minister could not authoritatively confirm the possibility of sexually transmitting the virus but insisted that chances of such happenng are very high, according to preliminary research.

Answering questions from journalists in Abuja, on Thursday, the Minister cautioned against free mix up of suspected case with people who are tested negative to the virus to avoid increase in the case and devastating effect of the dreaded disease.

World Health Organization (WHO) had explained that the Covid-19 spread mainly from person-to-person, particularly between people who are in close contact with one another within about six feet.

It also confirmed that it could spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

WHO said that people are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest), adding that the spread might be possible before people even show symptoms.

It also explained that the virus could spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, and it’s possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

It was however surprised with the ease at which the virus spreads from person-to-person. “Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping,” it added.