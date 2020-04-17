The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians to set aside 30 minutes each day for seven days from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, April 26 to praise the beauty of God’s holiness.

The CAN National President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, made the declaration in a statement to newsmen in Ibadan on Friday.

Ayokunle said the Lord ministered to him that the faithful should take a step further in winning the battle over many challenges facing the nation and the Church, especially the COVID-19 currently ravaging the society.

He said that the step was to use Paul and Silas praise approach (Acts 16:25-26) to provoke further divine intervention, pointing out that God inhabits the praises of His people.

The CAN president remarked that praise was the big gun of faith which when triggered could accomplish a lot in the spiritual realm.

“I will be relying on the Holy Spirit and your responsible leadership in coordinating this, just like you did during the last prayer chain.

“I believe that if we do this in one accord, God will do something very positive soon for us.

“Not only by wiping away the global COVID-19 pandemic but by also helping us overcome other challenges facing us in general.

“May the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ continue to be with us all, Amen,” Ayokunle said. (NAN)