Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Akpen Leva has called on the leadership of CAN at the local government level to sensitise their members at the grassroots on the dangers of COVID-19 pandemic and how to curtail its spread in their domains.

Leva who made the call during a meeting with the 23 local government Coordinators of CAN in Makurdi, charged them not to toy with the COVID-19 pandemic but to educate their members at their various local government areas to enable them enjoy healthy living.

He urged the local government Coordinators to adhere to the suspension of all church activities in the state for the next two weeks among other gatherings stressing that the temporary suspension of church activities was for the collective interest of the people of the state.

Rev. Leva also informed the local government CAN Coordinators of the proactive steps taken by the Benue State Government to combat COVID-19 pandemic even as he enjoined them to support the state government to enable state and the country in general win the war against the killer disease.

The CAN Chairman also advised the Coordinators and their members at the grassroots to adhere strictly to preventive measures such regular washing of hands, use of alcohol based hand sanitizer and avoiding overcrowding among others opining that the preventive measures are meant to guarantee the safety of the people of the state.

In their various responses, the CAN Coordinators of Logo, Rev. Thomas Achwande, Kwande, Rev. Richard Ayambo and the Coordinator for zone ‘C’ Apostle Johngrace Ochigbo among others commended the efforts of the Benue State Government in combating the pandemic and assured that CAN at the local government in the state would cooperate with the state government to defeat the virus for the benefit of the people.

The coordinators also appealed to the state government to provide them with essential materials like hand sanitizers to help in checking the spread of the disease even as people in cities have in recent times chosen to troop back to the villages.

During the meeting, Rev. Leva distributed flyers and posters on the pandemic to the Coordinators to enable them sensitise their members on the dangers of the virus and how its spread would be curtailed.