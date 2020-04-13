Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) Kaduna State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his intention to increase the number of those on social register from 2.6 million to 3.6 million beneficiaries.

CAN Charman in Kaduna, Rev John Joseph Hayab, however called on Mr President to ensure the register captures genuine people it was design for irrespective of their political or religion status.

According to him, “the speech of Mr president came with love, care and concern from the heart of a leader. We appeal to Nigerians to support this move by our president to preserve our people from Covid-19.

“The decision he took was not an easy decision and it require honest sacrifice from all of us. This sacrifice will bring about the best results for us all.

“We all must discipline ourselves to stay at home, follow the advice and guidelines of our scientists, medical workers and government officials.

“Mr president has again given the committee on palliatives another opportunity to correct the wrongs of the previous exercise. Nigerians will want to see a transparent and humanely approach by the committee in distribution of palliative so that it will build the confidence of citizens on their president.

“Greed and any form of inequality must be avoided and let persons with genuine need be captured so that they will openly celebrate our President’s gesture.

“CAN will encourage pastors to intensify in their sensitization of members about the virus and appeal to members to be patience with the current reality and stay at home.

“CAN will also call for more Prayer alters to be raised by all God-fearing Nigerians for divine intervention and protection of our hero’s medical staff.”