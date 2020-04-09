From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has joined in the public outcry for transparency, accountability and inclusiveness of all regions and religious persuasions in the identification of the “poor” to which pandemic relief materials and payments are being made available both at federal and state level.

CAN pointed out the level of distrust in the system to the point that many Nigerians, including the National Assembly members are still not convinced that the poor Nigerians were the beneficiaries even after the government had explained the mode by which they identified the beneficiaries.

Its President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in his Easter message, released in Abuja, on Thursday, said, “we know the government cannot touch every poor in the society for lack of enough resources, but equal selection of the poor per state with balance in religious persuasions would have done better justice.”

He, however, renewed the hope of Nigerians, particularly Christians who are badly affected by the negative impact of coronavirus that victory shall come sooner than expected.

The CAN President, thus reminded Christians that there is no other time the hope of victory over circumstances of life which Easter brings is more relevant to humans than now when Christians are forced to celebrate Easter for the first time in over hundred years in lockdown.

He said: “The Coronavirus disruptions of human activities cannot deter us from our joy and victory over all evils which Christ’s unique resurrection from the dead brought to us. The period of the arrest, the trial, the sufferings of Christ and his eventual crucifixion and burial were not only periods of pains and gloom to the Lord himself but much more to His followers.

“It appeared every hope was lost. However, the devil didn’t have a field day for long. On the third day, death couldn’t hold Him captive anymore, the Lord broke the power of hell, grave and all evils that conspired together against the King of glory. He rose in power and victory to the shame of Satan and his cohorts. The disciples saw the Lord, ate with him and were happy again. Their faces radiated with joy and victory at last.

“Beloved and fellow Nigerians, we shall see the end of all evils challenging us in the name of Jesus including COVID-19. A writer once said ‘Tough times never last but tough people do.’ Even at this time, those who know their God shall wax strong and do exploits.”

He reminded all local churches of the need to make relief packages available to the poor among them to enable them part-take in the celebration of the resurrection of Christ amidst the lockdown. “This is the time we would know the true church of Christ and those that are just commercial outfits,” he said.

The CAN President commended both the Federal and State governments for rising up strongly to confront the evil called Coronavirus pandemic and urged them not to deter in confronting it headlong until it’s kick out of Nigeria.

“We shall continue to pray for the government for right and inclusive decisions always for our general good. We are fully persuaded that very soon, coronavirus will become history and we shall all have victory over it. Let us intensify prayers for a quick recovery for as many that are recuperating from its attacks,” he added.