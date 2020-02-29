Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed churches to make water, soap and hand sanitizers available for worshippers before and after service, beginning from Sunday, as hygienic measures against COVID-19 otherwise known as coronavirus.

It appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political persuasions, to embrace simple rules of hygiene regularly for safety reasons, even as it asked government to be proactive in order to contain the virus and prevent its spread beyond Lagos where it was first detected.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, called on politicians and other health care system managers not to politicise the matter but join hands with local and international authorities and partners to ensure the disease does not spread beyond Lagos.

He strongly advocated cooperation and understanding between states and Federal Government, as well as international agencies, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure coordinated response to the global health challenges.

“All hands must also be on deck by our brilliant scientists, microbiologists, virologists and all relevant health professionals to be alive to their callings and put their academic prowess into action. Advocacy and sensitization should be made over this to create awareness.”