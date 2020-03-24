LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended all activities to mark this year Easter festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the chairman of the association, Reverend Paul Adegboyega Olawoore, said that the Palm Sunday rally scheduled for Sunday, April 5 and Easter Monday Galilee get-together planned for Monday April 13, 2020 have been suspended.

Reverend Olawoore, who frowned at attitude of some church leaders in the country over refusal to obey government’s directive on prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, described them as ignorant.

“Some of us are acting out of ignorance as some act with our faith so high that we say it’s not a reality. But except one just want to jeopardize one’s live or his church goers, when a pastor would start preaching it doesn’t matter. For instance, we know the population of a Catholic Church anywhere. I’ve already issued out a statement that there’s no provision for more than 25 church members according to directives of the state government. Talking as a CAN chairman, I expect every church leader in Kwara state to abide by the directive. So, I think government is in the position to mete out punishment to any church leader that flouts the directive”, he said.

The CAN chairman called on government to enforce quarantine law in the state to restrict needless movement of residents.

He also said that church leaders alone would hold special prayers against the deadly disease, adding that, “calling for special prayer with church congregation in attendance will be violating government’s directive”.

The Christian body advised the state government to make available hand sanitizer, test kits and other useful medical supplies to people to curtail spread of the virus, saying that sensitization jingles on COVID-19 pandemic should also be in local languages in mass media of communication.