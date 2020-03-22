Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Rev. Mathias Echioda, on Sunday urged Churches to follow worship guidelines issued to them in order to check the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Echioda gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Minna.

“The directive we gave to Churches on how to observe personal and public hygiene during worship will start on Monday.

“We want our Churches to help government by respecting these rules as part of measures to protect lives and slow down the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Echioda said that some Churches followed the directive during today’s Sunday service while others were yet to comply.

He said that today’s Sunday service was meant to sensitise members and also to pray against the pandemic, as the directive to the Churches would start on March 23.

Also, a document signed by CAN assistant secretary in the state, Pastor Raphael Opawoye said:

“CAN urges Churches in the state to strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings, trusting God for victory over the plague.”

It further said that in line with the ban on public gatherings by the state government and directives from the National CAN, all Churches in Niger state are to use house cell-based service or online services.

Opawoye said that where possible, particularly for Churches with large gathering without online system, to break their services into shifts of not more than 50 worshippers par shift.

He said that churches were to provide alcohol-based hand sanitisers for use by their congregants, ensure their members engage in regular washing of hands with soap and water and that the use of same towel was not allowed.

Opawoye said that churches should see that their members maintain at least one metre (three feet) distance from any member who is coughing or sneezing.

He said that churches should encourage their members to drink hot water regularly and teach them to practice respiratory hygiene such as covering their mouth and nose with their bent elbow or tissue when they cough or sneeze and dispose the used tissue immediately.

Opawoye said that churches should also encourage members not to panic and to always pray with Psalm 91 and have faith in God.

”The Christian body also directs Churches to observe March 22 and 29, 2020, as days of special prayers for Nigeria against the pandemic,” Opawoye said. (NAN)