Doris Obinna, Lagos
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, April 3rd, reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.
In its updated report, the health authority noted an error which had been discovered in this report as follows:
“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case.
“As at 10:30 pm April 3, there are 209 confirmed cases, 25 discharged and 4 deaths.”
“Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from Oyo State.
“The correct breakdown, however, is as follows: Lagos – 11, Osun – 6, FCT – 3, Edo – 3, Ondo – 1, Oyo – 1”
Breakdown of cases by states currently stands at:
Lagos- 109
FCT- 41
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 7
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday.
“The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria,” it said in a tweet thread Saturday, April 4th.
CORRECTION 1/4
On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. An error has been discovered in this report as follows:
⚫️ There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case pic.twitter.com/oq2FA6zvpY
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 4, 2020
Leave a Reply