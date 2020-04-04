Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, April 3rd, reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

In its updated report, the health authority noted an error which had been discovered in this report as follows:

“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case.

“As at 10:30 pm April 3, there are 209 confirmed cases, 25 discharged and 4 deaths.”

“Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from Oyo State.

“The correct breakdown, however, is as follows: Lagos – 11, Osun – 6, FCT – 3, Edo – 3, Ondo – 1, Oyo – 1”

Breakdown of cases by states currently stands at:

Lagos- 109

FCT- 41

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 7

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday.

“The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria,” it said in a tweet thread Saturday, April 4th.