African Union (AU), on Monday, released figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in different countries of Africa, even though it appreciated the effort and selfless service of health workers and philanthropic interventions in the continent to strengthen the response against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

AU said that though, the figure is subject to change, but report from its member states (51 of them) as at Monday morning, 6th April, 2020, indicated that there are 9,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, 414 deaths and 813 recoveries.

The AU further released the breakdown of cases by region and countries, which indicated that, as at Monday morning, 6th April, 2020, there are 917 COVID-19 cases; 33 deaths; 30 recoveries in Central Africa countries. Burundi (3 cases; 0 death; 0 recovery), Cameroon (650; 9; 17), Central African Republic (9; 0; 3), Chad (9; 0; 1), Congo (45; 5; 2), DRC (161; 18; 5), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (24; 1; 1).

In East Africa, there are 778 cases, 16 deaths and 28 recoveries recorded so far. Breakdown by countries indicated that Djibouti (59 cases; 0 death; 9 recovery), Eritrea (29; 0; 0), Ethiopia (43; 2; 4), Kenya (142; 4; 4), Madagascar (72; 0; 0), Mauritius (227; 7; 0), Rwanda (104; 0; 4), Seychelles (10; 0; 0), Somalia (7; 0; 1), South Sudan (1; 0; 0), Sudan (12; 2; 3), Tanzania (20; 1; 3), Uganda (52; 0; 0).

North Africa seems to have high record of cases and even deaths. In total, there are 4,043 cases, 298 deaths, 420 recoveries in the region. Algeria (1,251 cases; 130 deaths; 90 recoveries), Egypt (1,173; 78; 247), Libya (18; 1; 0), Mauritania (6; 1; 2), Morocco (1021; 70; 76), Tunisia (574; 18; 5).

In Southern Africa, there are 1,756 cases, 16 deaths and 53 recoveries. Angola (8 cases; 2 deaths; 0 recoveries), Botswana (6; 1; 0), Eswatini (9; 0; 1), Malawi (4; 0; 0), Mozambique (10; 0; 1), Namibia (16; O; 3), South Africa (1,655; 11; 45), Zambia (39; 1; 3), Zimbabwe (9; 1; 0).

In West Africa, no fewer than 1,707 cases, 51 deaths and 282 recoveries was recorded. Benin (22 cases; 0 death; 5 recoveries), Burkina Faso (345; 17; 90), Cape Verde (6; 1; 0), Cote d’Ivoire (245; 1; 25), Gambia (4; 1; 2), Ghana (214; 5; 3), Guinea (111; O; 5), Guinea-Bissau (18; 0; 0), Liberia (13; 3; 3), Mali (41; 3; 1), Niger (184; 10; 13), Nigeria (232; 5; 33), Senegal (222; 2; 82), Sierra Leone (6; O; 0), and Togo (44; 3; 20).

Meanwhile, Chinese Philanthropist, Jack Ma, on Monday, disclosed that second donation to African 54 countries would soon arrive Ethiopia, the headquarters of African Union, for onward distribution to countries in the continent to enable them strengthen response to coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Ma who disclosed the information on his Twitter page said the expected content of the second consignment includes 500 ventilators; 200, 000 suits and face shields; 200, 000, thermometers; one million swabs and extraction kits and 500, 000 gloves.

Few weeks ago, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, donated similar medical supplies to Africa which was distributed among the 54 countries in the continent during the initial outbreak of the pandemic in the continent.

Also, he announced additional donation of urgent medical equipment including 800 ventilators, 300,000 sets of protective gowns and 300,000 face shields to hospitals in Europe in the spirit of “oneworld onefight”.