As the United States reaches the 200 million vaccine milestone, Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to increase in the country, the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) reported.

The report said new cases in the United States this week rose from an average of nearly 95,000 a day to almost 119,000 a day, while hospitalisations are up by 25 per cent from a month ago.

According to the PBS, roughly 60 per cent of the U.S. population that is fully vaccinated is not enough to prevent hot spots.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The situation is not as dire as last year’s surge before the public had any access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of the U.S. state of Michigan, said that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate was a problem for all, according to an article published on Wednesday by The Hill.

The cold weather, Thanksgiving gatherings, and a big rebound in holiday travel are all believed to be playing a role, along with public weariness with pandemic restrictions.

Under the vaccine mandate, any business with more than 100 employees should guarantee that workers either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular tests for the virus by Jan. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .