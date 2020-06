Libya’s National Center for Disease Control says 14 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 196.

Of the newly infected, 11 have been detected in the southern city of Sabha, the centre said.

It also said the country has registered 52 recoveries and 5 deaths.

Libyan authorities have closed the country’s borders, banned public gatherings, and imposed a curfew in order to fight the virus. (Xinhua/NAN)