The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed eight new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said that as at 10:40p.m. on March 28, Nigeria had additional eight cases.

The centre said that four of the cases were from Oyo State, two from Abuja, one from Kaduna State and one from Osun.

According to the centre, this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 97, with three discharged and one death recorded.

According to the NCDC, Lagos currently has 59 cases, Abuja, 16; Ogun, three; Ekiti, one; Oyo, seven; Edo, two; Enugu, two; Bauchi, two; Benue, one; Kaduna, one; Osun, two, and Rivers, one.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in country, with 59 cases.

The cases are travellers who have just returned in the country and people who have come in contact with infected persons.

The only case in Kaduna State is the state Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai.

Meanwhile, NCDC has received four ambulances from the Aliko Dangote Foundation to support the (COVID-19) pandemic response activities in Lagos State.

The agency said it had also received support from Airtel Nigeria and MTN Nigeria to ensure mobile users were receiving verified information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

It described the development as an important strategy to reach more Nigerians, especially those with limited access to the internet. (NAN)