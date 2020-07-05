Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Negative effects of COVID-19 has begun to be evident in public hospitals in across Nigeria as many of them have complained about significant drop in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which has affected the smooth running of the hospitals.

In addition to that, they expressed fears that the hospitals may soon face manpower challenges due to increase in number of medical doctors that have been tendering their resignation letter for unknown reasons.

Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, indicated that some Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) of the hospitals presented the matter to the Minister of State for health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, at a virtual meeting.

The CMDs told the Minister that they are fast becoming unable to meet their basic needs due to the significant drop in revenue, and are frustrated by the decline in competent manpower.

They also told the Minister that the drop in revenue was, largely, due to low turnout of patients for regular routine cases as well as huge outsource services and overhead cost to be paid for, and suggested that something fast should be done in that regard.

The doctors, at the meeting, reported high cost of electricity bills; increased cost of providing services due to high cost of materials; delay in payment of inducement allowance to health workers working in isolation centres; lack of sufficient Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and bed spaces; lack of support/poor relationship with some host State Governors.

The statement added: “There also reported inappropriate demand for PPEs and demand for only N95 masks by staff before they could attend to patients; infection of hospital workers, resignation of resident doctors and the need for employment waiver for nurses and doctors.

“They also listed lack of oxygen supply; need for more ambulance/surgical facilities for COVID-19 cases; frequent summons of the CMDs by National Assembly members which they requested should be temporarily stepped down to enable the CMDs concentrate on the health crisis on ground.

“They reported the refusal of citizens/patients to believe that COVID-19 exist; issues of security with families coming in with assault weapons to claim their corpses; and the safety of their colleagues in Kogi State.”

The Minister, in his response, to the drop in IGR acknowledged that it’s a major issue and promised that to take measures that would herald a change.

He assured the hospitals that Federal Ministry of Health is in talks with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in the area of outsource services to have a budget line, and be funded regularly, but the plan was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the issue of infection of hospital workers/resignation of resident doctors, and the need for employment waiver, Dr. Mamora reiterated the need for health workers to be properly educated on the consciousness of infection, prevention and control (IPC) to further limit or eliminate infections.

On waiver for employment of nurses and doctors, he said the request will be sent to the appropriate authorities and there will be a revert to the hospital Chiefs.

On frequent summon by the lawmakers, the Minister agreed that it’s not the best time for the CMDs to frequent the National Assembly for any reason, and promised to appeal to the lawmakers to put a halt in order to reduce undue risk and exposure to infection.

As regards delay in payment of inducement allowances to health workers working in isolation centres, Dr. Mamora assured them that they would soon receive the payment of 20 percent special inducement allowances by Government.

“It’s a commitment that will be paid, the delay has been due to the fact that IPPIS office wanted to clear the hazard allowances before the inducement allowances,” he said.

He also responded to other issues raised by the doctors and made a commitment to ensure that thing change for good.

Meanwhile, the Director, Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, in her submission assured the CMDs that some interventions are being made particularly in the areas of power supply.

She said: “There’s an expression of support from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to support federal tertiary hospitals and some General Hospitals, with the initial preliminary discussions started. It’s a development that will solve the problem of power supply in the shortest possible time.”