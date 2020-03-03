Bishop Martins Uzuokwu, Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, has urged Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and political differences to pray against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Uzuokwu, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

He said seeking divine intervention was necessary to prevent the spread of the deadly disease in the country.

“We should all seek divine intervention on the spread of Coronavirus and our nation’s socioeconomic and political activities,” he said.

The bishop said Nigerians must shun sentiments and support the government to fight out the present predicament, adding that the prayers of all Nigerians was necessary in this respect.

He said already, proactive measures had been put in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and any epidemic within the church, adding that worshippers were safe during and after services.

”We have also embarked on aggressive prayers, seeking divine intervention on spread of the Coronavirus.

“There is no cause for alarm over covid-19 as elaborate measures against its spread have been set in motion.

” We have also mobilised health personnel to sensitise worshippers on what they are expected to do as preventive measures.

“Hand sanitisers will be in strategic locations for worshippers to wash their hands before entering the church,” the bishop said. ( NAN)