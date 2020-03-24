Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has suspended all religious activities including Mass, stations of the cross, benedictions and other religious activities that would require physical human contact.

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, asked priests to celebrate Mass and have them streamed live through various digital platforms where possible, while parishioners were asked to join Masses aired on various catholic television channels and AIT.

Bishop Kaigama said the measures became necessary following the increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, as well as the ban on public gatherings of more than 50 by the Federal Government.

He asked priests to clearly explain to parishioners that being unable to physically participate in communal liturgical function is another opportunity to seek an alternative way of living their faith and prayer life to the full in families and neighbourhoods.

He said: “Priests are also requested to send out daily reflections, prayers and homily to parishioners using text messages, Whatsapp, Twitter or using other digital platforms.”

He thus encouraged families to pray together and celebrate the Word of God, and most importantly, engage in the practice of social distancing and maintain maximum hygienic practice.