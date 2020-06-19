Desmond Mgboh, Kano

From time immemorial, giving a helping hand, especially within the Church, has been recognised as one of the many ways of preaching the love of God.

In the face of the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic in Kano State, members of the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), decided to remember the poor and the vulnerable among them.

The organisation generated resources among themselves in this very lean times and extended palliative materials to various parishes under the Kano Diocese. The palliatives were a source joy to many especially widows and the jobless. The items were handed over to the chairmen and secretaries of the organisation in different parishes at the premises of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Cathedral, Kano.

Chaplain of the organisation in the diocese, Father Caius Ferdinand Kakabam, said it was good to consider the condition of other parishioners at a time like this when many are pained and more dying of hunger. He said the gesture was in line with the teaching of Jesus Christ in the Gospel of Matthew (Chapter 24) where He enjoined His people to feed the hungry.

He acknowledged the reported efforts of the federal and state governments in making available palliatives, but regretted: “Many of us standing here today are yet to see the palliative materials, nether the one from the Federal Government or that of the state government.”

He explained that it was against this background that they approached the men in the diocese to support in extending help to some heavily affected families.

Kakabam who is the Parish Priest of St. Rita Catholic Church, Kano, urged the Vicar General to accept the materials on behalf of the Bishop, as the support of the men, whom he described as “the head of the family, who know the real pain and hunger of their children and wives”

The Diocesan President, Chief Kingsley Obi, disclosed that the materials consist of 505 bags of rice: “We looked around and discovered that things are hard for our people. And as we preach charity, we want to let charity go down to the less privileged members in our midst.”

He reminded them on the need to comply with the advisories of the health officials on GOVID-19: “It is only when we adhere to the directives that the hope of staying alive can be guaranteed.”

The Vicar General, Very Reverend Fr. Michael Adefemi Adegbola, said:

“I want to assure all of you that these palliatives will reach the beneficiaries as you have directed. Let us stand united against this global fight, against this global pandemic. None of us is immune, so let us do all we can to keep to the regulations given to us by our medical experts, the guidelines given to us by government and our religious leaders.

“Let us try at our family and personal levels, to improve on our personal hygiene. Above all, let us pray that God will take away this pandemic and bring back normalcy.”

Chairman, CMO, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Cathedral Church, Dr Austin Eto, said the palliatives came timely because “many people were hungry out there.”