As the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), intensifies efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic across the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has commenced the disinfection of its head office and 37 branches in Nigeria.

Disclosing this in Abuja at the weekend, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, said the move followed a management directive, which was in line with advisory from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the NCDC that all government establishment should disinfect their offices as a preventive measure against the virus.

Okorafor also disclosed that the CBN had instructed all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions operating in Nigeria to take adequate measures to disinfect their offices.

He reiterated assurances by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the bank in collaboration with industry players will ensure it mitigates the impact of the coronavirus on the Nigerian economy.

He however, urged Nigerians to follow stipulated guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant health agencies of government to curb possible spread of the virus.