Lukman Olabiyi

The Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) in collaboration with the British Council – Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT) has kicked off awareness campaigns on COVID-19 pandemic in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The awareness campaign which was also supported by the European Union (EU), was meant to engage local communities within Abuja, on how to fight against the pandemic.

And the communities would also be enlightened on proper water usage and how to keep hygiene environment.

According to the press release issued by the CESDA’s executive director, Olusola Babalola, stated that the awareness campaign which began on Wednesday, July, 29, was part of effort to complement the government in the fight against the pandemic by embarking on sensitisation.

“Basically, the intervention among other things, aims to advocate the rights of communities to effective Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practice, and health care provision to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through public enlightenment on the proper procedure of mitigating and preventing the effect of the pandemic on social media and radio.

” All our activities to tackle the virus will be in collaboration all the government’s agencies and organizations particularly; the National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Presidential Committee on COVID-19 .

” The collaborative effort will also provide a toll-free line for psycho-social support for the front line workers and public alike, focusing on the effect of the virus on the mental health of Nigerians during this period.

” The intervention is a partnership initiative of the British Council – Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT) and CESDA, the Albino Foundation (TAF) as well as Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative (MHEI)”, the press release stated.