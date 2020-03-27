Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A real estate entrepreneur, Chukwudi Ezenwa has taken the lead in the private sector by donating two million naira towards fighting the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic in Anambra State.

Ezenwa who is the Chairman of GSS Group, a private security providing company described the struggle to control the COVID-19 pandemic as a “a collective fight”

Speaking in Awka yesterday, the young entrepreneur described the situation as one one of the most difficult times for humanity noting that the scourge COVID-19 has continued to generate panic and excruciating difficulty globally.

“The geometric increase in mortality rate of this pandemic globally calls for stringent measures. Most countries are shutting down following the meteoric devastating pace of this pandemic.

“Owing to its severity, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday, 11th of March 2020 as the new coronavirus, which was unknown to world health officials just three months ago, has rapidly spread to more people from Asia to the Middle East, Europe, the United States and now permeating Africa.

“Currently, we have almost 62 confirmed cases in Nigeria within a space of 2 weeks. I commend the Federal Government, various state governments, Ministry of Health and most importantly, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their concerted efforts towards fighting this ugly virus in the country.

“Despite these efforts, more stringent policies should be introduced to avert great damages. Nigerians and most especially Ndi Anambra should adhere strictly to precautionary measures and directives from the World Health Organization, the Federal Government, the NCDC and the state government to avoid an escalated casualty.

“We must collectively join this fight against this pandemic. It is our strong belief that with collective commitment, we would prevent imminent deaths in our beloved state. Most importantly, stay at home, watch your hands regularly and equally make use of hand sanitizers” he counseled.