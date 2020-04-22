President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Olamide George has stated that the federation is not leaving any stone unturned, as they continue to ensure athletes are trained and keep their shape, with few medal hopeful currently training in the stadium and gym facilities in Ondo State with high level of adherence to the precautionary measures put in place against Covid-19.

George speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said this was just to ensure that the AFN within its capacity takes deliberate efforts to keep some within manageable number in shape and reaching out to others to also keep in shape, notwithstanding the current challenges and the postponement of the Olympic Games.

“Within our capacity, we have few of our Olympics medalist hopefuls like Ese Brume she is presently in Ondo State training in our centre with the coach, of course we are also following all the precautionary measures of Covid-19 too.

“We have Arowolo in Ondo State, we have Olaniyi one of our jumper in Ondo State now and of course we are making use of our facilities in our gym centre and the stadium to train.”