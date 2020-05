Fred Itua, Abuja

The management of one of the hotels designated as accommodation for evacuated Nigerians from abroad in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic has denied being part of the arrangement.

Last week in Abuja, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, listed Chida International Hotel, Bolingo, Apo Apartments, Royalty, Belvior and Barcelona Hotels, as designated accommodations for quarantine purposes.

However, on Sunday, the management of Chida International Hotel, Abuja, said it was not part of the arrangement due to the non-availability of space.

“It is pertinent to state that at present, Chida International, Abuja, is not part of the arrangement to accommodate evacuated Nigerians from abroad, though we were contacted by the ministry but could not proceed with the plan because of non-availability of space,” the statement read.

According to the hotel’s management, “at present, we have in-house guests that we had hoped would have checked out due to the easing of the lockdown, but the majority who are longstanding clients have indicated their desire to continue to lodge due to our excellent in-house health protocol, therefore, could not proceed with the plan to host those returning to the country.”

The hotel further stated that it was willing to partner with the government in other areas in the fight against COVID-19, stressing that as a responsible and patriotic entity it was mindful of its corporate and social responsibility to country and society.

“We, however, wish to state that Chida International has been contributing in the fight against COVID-19 in and around the communities we are located,” it added.