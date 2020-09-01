Commissioner For Health Inspects WAEC Examination Centers For Strict Compliance To COVID-19 Protocols.”

As Exit Classes takes their West African Examination in both the Junior and Senior Secondary level in this COVID-19 pandemic period, the State Ministry of Health working in tandem with the Education Ministry has set standard rules/protocol that will help curtail the spread of the virus amongst these target groups during the examination period, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu and her team has carried out a thorough inspection in schools in other to check the level of compliance.

Dr Edu who visited some secondary and primary Schools noted that recent research on COVID-19 and study on the disease trend has shown that children under 12 are not really at risk and as such do not necessarily need to wear mask always in public unless indicated otherwise. She noted that the may need to wear face mask if the have other underlying diseases or the have relatives confirmed positive and are on self Isolation in same location. She stressed that the kids might need to wear face mask if the have older persons who are at risk.

Dr Edu visited the West African People Institution, Government Girls Secondary School Big Quo emerald field school etc to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 laid down protocols. She expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance in the schools visited.

“The health and safety of every cross riverians remains paramount to the State Government especially as His Execllency Sen Prof Ben Ayade has sacrificed a lot to keep all of us safe and healthy. As we all know, during the resumption of churches, we made sure we visited almost all churches to ensure that they comply with the protocol of using facemasks, hand washing/sanitizing points, social distancing, etc we are still on it working with Christian Association of Nigeria. Sincerely the out come was very encouraging and like churches we have also decided to do same in our schools since it has to also deal with a large number of persons.

“For all the schools visited today, I strongly commend the principals and head teachers of those schools and their entire management. We can confidently say we are very impressed and satisfied with the level of compliance and therefore call on other schools that are yet to implement complete guidelines to do so as soon as possible as the health of every child/student matters to us. schools in each senatorial district will be covered before WAEC comes to an end.”

The Commissioner for health also visited some Secondary Schools in Odukpani and Akamkpa LGA and commended the School management for the high level of compliance and sensitization in this fight charging them to keep the tempo and not relent as most schools can still be visited several times.