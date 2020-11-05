Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of China has announced a temporary suspension of entry into the country by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permit.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, in a notice issued on its Facebook page, said the suspension was as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy, however, said holders of diplomatic service, courtesy of C visas will not be affected.

The Chinese Embassy added that foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja or its consulate in Lagos.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.

“Entry by holders of diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected,” the Chinese Embassy said.

The Chinese Embassy further said the suspension was a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19.

“The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly,” the Chinese Embassy added.