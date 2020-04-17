Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday evening, received another set of medical supplies from the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

The contribution by the Chinese Government was made towards the implementation of a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The items delivered to the Federal Government included 1,500 pieces of respiratory mask, 10,000 pieces of surgical mask, 1,750 pieces of disposal surgical gown, 350 pieces of infrared thermometer, 1,750 pairs of medical goggle, 9,750 pairs of glove, and 9,750 pairs of shoe cover.

The items, according to the Embassy of China in Nigeria, were the second batch of medical supplies from the Government of China.

The Embassy added that the first batch of medical supplies arrived Lagos State earlier in the week, making the total quantity of the two batches to exceed 400 cartons.

It would be recalled that prior to the second batch of medical supplies, the Government of the People’s Republic of China assisted the Nigerian Government through its private sector such as the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) that brought 16 metric tonnes of personal protective equipment and ventilators, and Jack Ma/Alibaba Foundation.

“Many Chinese who run businesses in Nigeria have made donations to the local communities in form of medical supply, food or funds to help combat the pandemic,” the Embassy of China said.

The new donation was handed over at the Cargo Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The cargo plane arrived in Nigeria from Accra, Ghana, which later continued its journey of the distribution of the support materials from the China Government to Burkina Faso and Mali.

The new donation was handed over at the Cargo Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The cargo plane arrived in Nigeria from Accra, Ghana, which later continued its journey of the distribution of the support materials from the China Government to Burkina Faso and Mali.

“The items were handed over by Mr. Li Yuan, the Chinese Counsellor on behalf of the Chinese Government and received by Mr. Abraham Yakubu, the deputy-director for International Cooperation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Li Yuan said the items donated were to assist Nigerian Government’s effort at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

