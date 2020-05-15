Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Government, yesterday, donated N5 million worth of medical supplies to schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) numbering 100.

The medical supplies included 100 forehead thermometers, 200 electro thermometers, 200 goggles, 4000 PCS disposable medical face masks, 5000 pairs of disposable medical gloves, eight packages of health wet tissues and 16 medicated soaps.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, who made the donation on behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, said the donation was part of China’s support to the Federal Government in its fight against COVID-19.

Zhou who was represented by the Director, China Cultural Centre, Abuja, Mr Li Xuda, also said China’s donation was geared towards the enhancement of bilateral relations between both countries.

The medical supplies billed for distribution after the reopening of schools, according to the Embassy of China in Nigeria, will enable the schools with the capability to timely confirm which student had fever and who should be quarantined without any delay.

Teachers and students, the envoy added, can be protected by wearing medical face masks and gloves in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

“I really feel very honored to do something for FCT schools since the Chinese Embassy enjoys a long-time good relationship with FCT in social, cultural, educational, commercial and all other fields, and the collaboration between our two countries is more fruitful than ever.

“On this beautiful day with the fresh air in Nigerian rainy season, there are two words I want to focus on, those two words are friendship and solidarity. It is friendship and solidarity that brings China and Nigeria together, become close all-weather friends and supports each other at any time in all fields; it is friendship and solidarity that makes the Chinese Government try its best to do something for Nigerian schools; it is also friendship and solidarity that always remind the Chinese Embassy to take the development to Nigerian schools and their students’ health into consideration, especially at this harsh period when the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths are increasing in Nigeria, the Chinese Embassy took prompt action to collect high-quality medical materials and overcame unbelievable difficulties to bring them here,” Zhou said.

While further saying that the donation was part of several other interventions from the Chinese Embassy to FCT schools since 2017, the envoy added that other interventions were building blocks of classrooms for the FCT schools.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Christian Ohaa, hailed China’s long time support and partnership with the FCTA.

Ohaa who was represented by the Director, Operations and Strategy, FCTA, Mr Samuel Atang, added the medical supplies would be used judiciously when the schools reopen.

“I want to thank the Chinese Government for this very kind gesture in our battle to contain the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory.

“As you are all aware, all hands have been on deck from day one with the able leadership of our honorable minister to tackle the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic headlong.

“And we have put in all that is required in terms of structures, materials, funds, an in fact, man hours to contain this pandemic.

“We want to thank the Chinese Government for always partnering with us, most especially in the education sector,” Ohaa said.