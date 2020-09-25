Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, has said in view of the current COVID-19 situation and the need for epidemic prevention and control, adjustments have been made to the announcement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, in a statement on its Facebook page, said the adjustments were on the temporary suspension of entry by foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits issued on March 26, 2020.

The Chinese Government said: “Effective from 0 a.m., 28 September 2020, foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are allowed to enter China with no need for applying for new visas.

“If the above three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after 0 a.m., 28 March 2020, the holders may apply for relevant visas by presenting the expired residence permits and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holders’ visit to China remains unchanged.

“The above-mentioned personnel shall strictly abide by the Chinese regulations on epidemic prevention and control,” the Chinese Government said.

The Chinese Government further said other measures in the announcement issued on March 26, 2020, will continue to be implemented.

“While ensuring effective epidemic control, the Chinese government will continue resuming people-to-people exchanges in a step-by-step and orderly manner.

“In this regards, Nigerian nationals who meet the requirements of the above visa application may submit their applications to the Chinese Visa Application Centre in either Abuja or Lagos,” the Chinese Government further said.