Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria Thursday donated the sum of N48, 000, 000.00 as its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

This is even as the country prepares to the 3rd phase of the Medical Supplies from the Government of China is ready for airlift.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) had two weeks earlier donated over one million masks and other medical supplies to Nigeria, as part of its corporate social responsibility to help the country to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, China on four days ago delivered over $91,000 and protective medical supplies to Nigeria to help in its fight against COVID-19.

The donation came from the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos in partnership with the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria.

They included 12,000 face masks, 100 protective clothing, 2,000 forehead thermometers, 2,000 surgical gloves, 1,550 hand sanitizers, and one ventilator.

The Presidential Task Force Chairman/Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said at the Daily briefing that Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China in

Nigeria led the China-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce to present a symbolic cheque to the COVID Support Fund.

According to him, the gesture underscores the deep relationship between Nigeria and China and it is well appreciated. He added that arrangements will be made towards actualizing the receipt of the supplies.

Mustapha said: “Let me emphasize that all donations go into various designated collection accounts opened by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and swept into a Treasury Single Account (TSA) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on a daily basis. The PTF does not manage any COVID-19 related donation or funds.”

He added, “China has contributed immensely to the infrastructural development of our country as well as the human development sector. The current COVID-19 pandemic which started in December continues to be a major concern for the rest of the world. It has become a global pandemic; thousands have died; 2.5 million infected and our country men at risk of infection.”

He stressed that COVID-19 is the most important public health emergency of our time and therefore requires all hands to be on deck to effectively combat the pandemic.

Earlier at the event, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, stated that China and Nigeria are allies in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador noted that “to defeat the virus, solidarity and cooperation are our most potent weapon. China will never forget the invaluable support it received from the government and good people of Nigeria, including those Nigeria brothers and sisters who chose to stay-put in Wuhan, or other parts of China, at the most demanding stage of its outbreak response.”

He said that China would continue to partner with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will stand as its friend, particularly, in this time of difficulties.

The Ambassador pointed out that COVID-19 is a joint battle that requires countries of the world to come together to fight in the spirit of cooperation and brotherhood to overcome the pandemic.

He thanked the Federal Government, the Presidential Task Force, particularly for their dedication, professionalism and tireless work in fighting COVID-19.

The President of the General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Mr. YE Shuijin, said the donation was from 160 members companies and staff in Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria and the Chinese governments have carried out multiple bilateral cooperation to fight the pandemic.

He expressed appreciation to the rapid response of the Federal Government, the PTF, professional efforts of the medical staff, cooperation of the people which has enabled led over 197 patients to recover from the pandemic.

He expressed optimism that with the effort of government in the fight against COVID-19 as well as the determination of the Nigerian people, the pandemic would be overcome.

+234 817 968 3939