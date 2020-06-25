Molly Kilete, Abuja

The China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria has donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), to the Nigeria Police Force and other items needed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Items delivered to the police include 40,000 Disposable Surgical Masks, 500 Disposable Medical Protective Suite and one Infra-red Thermal Imaging Thermometer Unit.

The donation the group says is in recognition of the critical roles of the Nigeria Police Force in the ongoing efforts at curtailing and containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Presenting the items to the police, President, China General Chamber of Commerce, Engr. Ye Shuijin, said that the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria which comprises all major Chinese enterprises in Nigeria, recognizes the role and importance of the Police in ensuring an enabling environment for ease of doing business in Nigeria, combatting COVID-19 pandemic and generally, protecting lives and property in the country.

He said as foreigners doing business in Nigeria, it was pertinent for them to contribute their quota in fighting the scourge which is ravaging the whole world.

Receiving the donations from the group, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who was represented by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, thanked the group for the gestures and called on other corporate and private groups to emulate them. He assured that the PPEs, would be duly distributed to personnel of the Force on the frontline of operations carrying out COVID-19 prevention/enforcement duties.