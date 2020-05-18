In order to give back to the local society, the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria held a charity donation for the Bethesda Home of the Blind.

The donation is part of the association’s way to assist the orphanages and vulnerable persons in the country

The association, which has been donating to the government and the people of Nigeria to cushion the effect of Covid 19 pandemic in the society, said through one of the it’s director, Loi Eng Koon.

“We often visit the home to bring them what they need, especially this period, we also try our best to give, share and care, because this is not the beginning, we have done quite a number of time and we will continue to support more”

The items include Bags of Rice, cartons of Biscuits, Cartons of Noodles. Packets of Spaghetti, Toiletries and Face mask.

The home, which had earlier received heavy duty generator , freezer, digital recorder, musical instruments and computers from the association.

Receiving the items, the director of home, Chioma Ohakwe said ” Today you can see our Chinese friends are here to visit us with different items, this is not the first, this is not the second, they have been with us even before the pandemic, so it’s amazing to us because the love they had showed to us is something we don’t know how to describe, what they have given to us is so enormous and I don’t think we have received such gifts this year”.

The association urged Nigerians to abide to all the preventive measurements in order to curb the spread of Covid 19.