The Chinese Community in Ogun State has donated supplies to the Nigeria Police Force, Shagamu division in order to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

While presenting the items, the representative of the Chinese Community in Ogun State, Lin Wanmei said ” the relationship between China and Nigeria has produced tangible benefits, Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries had worked together and helped each other, which further deepened the existing friendship”.

He said “the Chinese Community appreciated the efforts of the Nigeria Police in maintaining social order and public security during the pandemic and in protecting the legitimate rights and interests of every national in Nigeria”

Furthermore he said “the Chinese Community would like to express its firm support to the Nigeria Police in the fight against the pandemic and safeguarding social security, we believed with this support that the Nigeria Police would, as always continue to carry out their duties without been exposed to the risk of Covid 19 while remaining healthy and safe while performing their duties”

The items donated include Bags of Rice, Cartons of Noodles, Packets of Spaghetti, Toiletries, disinfectants and Face mask.

Receiving the items on behalf of the division, the area commander, Assistant Commissioner of police Buka Junaid appreciated the gesture and commended the Chinese community for being law abiding and always supportive to the Nigeria Police.

The Chinese Community urged Nigerians to cooperates with the police and abide with all the preventive measurements in order to curb the spread of COID-19.