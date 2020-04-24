Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the test results of the team of 15 Chinese medical professionals who arrived at the Abuja, on April 8, 2020, with medical equipment worth about $1.5 million, are not ready.

The Chinese medical team is made up of doctors, nurses, and laboratory technicians.

Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnibe Mamora, made this disclosure at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

“For one reason or the other, we do not have the test results of the Chinese yet. I want to assure you that once we have the result of the tests, we will inform the country about the development.

“I will advise all Nigerians to be patient because the government is also anticipating the result of the tests in order to ensure that we protect the health and wellbeing of every citizen of the country,” he said.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the reason for the delay seen in release of updated Kano numbers is the temporary closure of the Testing Center in Kano (for disinfection).

“We have in the meantime been sending Kano samples to Abuja. But the Kano Lab should be reopened by tomorrow.”

Speaking on discharge data the NCDC boss said: “Keep in mind that Discharge data is coming from many centers around the country, it sometimes takes time for the data to come in, but we will keep updating.”