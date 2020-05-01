On 29th April, 2020, Chinese Yongxing Steel Company donated anti-pandemic materials worth N120 million to the Edo State Government to support its fight against the COVID-19.

The donations include 350,000 pieces of face masks;18,000 pieces of testing kits;10,000 pairs of medical gloves; 200 cartons of disinfectant; 10,000 KG rice and flour and 40 pieces of sprayer.

The organisation noted that the history of civilization is a history of fighting diseases. COVID-19 is yet another sobering reminder that in this age of globalization, the future of countries are closely linked and building a community with shared future for mankind is the right way to go.

It noted that now, Nigeria is fighting the battle against the pandemic. “At this darkest hour, the Chinese people stand firmly with the Nigerian people. We felt keenly for Nigeria and stand ready to provide assistance to the best of our capability.

“In a matter of one month, to the knowledge of the Consulate General of China in Lagos, the Consulate General of China and the Chinese Community had donated anti-pandemic materials worth N344 million at least to different state governments of Nigeria, which demonstrates the firm determination of the two countries to join hands to overcome the current difficulties.”

The governor of Edo State, H.E. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki said in his speech when receiving the donations: “I’d like to express my sincere thanks to the Consulate General of China in Lagos and the Yongxing company. This makes us truly realize that a friend in need is a friend indeed! As good partners, we also strongly agree that this is a collective ‘all for one, one for all’ battle, and that everyone should actively participate in fighting the pandemic rather than spreading rumors. During this special time, this generous donation gives us confidence in the fight against the pandemic.”

According to Obaseki, this anti-pandemic materials donated by the Yongxing Steel Company are the largest donations received by the Edo State Government so far.