As part of its contributions to the fight against COVID-19, China Great Wall Industry Corporation and China General Chamber of Commerce have donated several Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Both Chinese firms donated kits which included facemasks, hand thermometers, thermal thermometers and other equipments useful for self protection and also for combating the virus.

This Ministry disclosed this on Monday through a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi. Abdullahi said that the two Chinese firms were received in Abuja by the Minister, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The President of the China General Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Ye Shuijin, said while presenting the kits that the Chamber is a representative of all Chinese companies in Nigeria. He stressed that the donations were their contribution to the fight against the virus in Nigeria and a way to assure Nigerians and other investors of their effort to support government to curb the pandemic.

Receiving the donation, Mrs. Ahmed commended the company and the Chinese government for their long standing partnership and friendship. She said: “China has met Nigeria at a point of its needs and we are proud of our relationship with China and we are unapologetic about it”.