Benjamin Babine, Abuja

As part of contributions to the fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Chinese companies China Great Wall Industry Corporation and China General Chamber of Commerce have donated several Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The two Chinese firms donated kits which included face masks, hand thermometers, thermal thermometers and other equipment useful for self-protection and also for combating the virus.

This Finance Ministry disclosed this on Monday through a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said that the two Chinese firms were received in Abuja by the Finance Minister, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The President of the China General Chamber of Commerce, Mr Ye Shuijin, said while presenting the kits that the Chamber is a representative of all Chinese companies in Nigeria. He stressed that the donations are their contribution to the fight against the virus in Nigeria and a way to assure Nigerians and other investors of the effort of the government to curb the pandemic.

Receiving the donation, Mrs Ahmed commended the company and the Chinese government for its long-standing partnership and friendship.

She said: ‘China has met Nigeria at a point of its needs and we are proud of our relationship with China and we are unapologetic about it.’

The minister went on to say that Nigeria and China are ‘family’, saying that she hopes the relationship between both countries continue. She promised that the items would be judiciously deployed.