Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Wife of the President of China, Xi Jinping, Prof. Peng Liyuan, has donated medical equipment to the wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

The medical supplies, according to the Chinese First Lady, were in support of Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The medical items donated included disposable masks and infrared thermometers.

Making the presentation on behalf of Peng in Abuja, the Chinese Deputy Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr Zhoa Yong, said solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance among countries were highly essential in order to defeat the virus.

Zhao also said the sudden onslaught of COVID-19 posed an enormous challenge to humanity, adding that for countries to defeat the virus, solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance were of paramount importance.

“At the height of China’s battle against the virus, Nigeria gave solid support to China. This expression of profound friendship will always be remembered.

“Today’s donation is a token of friendship towards the Nigerian mothers, children and young people. China and Nigeria are strategic partners. China will continue to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19. With our hands joining together, we have full confidence to defeat this common enemy, ” Zhao said.

On her part, Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Hajiya Hajo Sani, thanked Peng for the kind gesture and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.