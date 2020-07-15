Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Wife of the President of China, Xi Jinping, Prof. Peng Liyuan, yesterday donated medical equipment to the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

The medical supplies, according to the Chinese First Lady, were in support of Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The medical items donated included disposable masks and infrared thermometers.

Making the presentation on behalf of Peng in Abuja, the Chinese Deputy Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr Zhoa Yong, said solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance among countries were highly essential in order to defeat the virus.

Zhao also said the sudden onslaught of COVID-19 posed an enormous challenge to humanity, adding that for countries to defeat the virus, solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance were of paramount importance.

“At the height of China’s battle against the virus, Nigeria gave solid support to China. This expression of profound friendship will always be remembered.

“Today’s donation is a token of friendship towards the Nigerian mothers, children and young people. China and Nigeria are strategic partners. China will continue to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

“With our hands joining together, we have full confidence to defeat this common enemy, ” Zhao said.

On her part, Buhari thanked Peng for the kind gesture and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

Buhari who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Hajiya Hajo Sani, stated that the medical supplies were significant.

Sani also said the donation showed that the bilateral relations between both countries was growing stronger, even beyond international policies and extended to local issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians.

Noting that the items would support Nigeria’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Buhari assured Peng that the items would be judiciously expended to the benefit of the targeted audience.

“Today is a very important day for us and significantly, has shown that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China is growing stronger and stronger. Not only on the policy, but on local issues that has to do with the welfare of Nigerians.

“On this note, we are very grateful, we are happy to receive like other African countries. We want to assure that her Excellency has been on the fight against coronavirus since the emergence. She he has done everything possible in donating palliatives, medications of different sorts, distributing to hospitals, face masks across the countries of Nigeria.

This is an added advantage, it is going to add to what Her Excellency is doing.

“Her Excellency assures that she will continue to do her best and ensure these items will get to the end users, it will go right to the grassroots, people in need, people that will make the best use of it and pray to see the end of the pandemic,” Sani said.