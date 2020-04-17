Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has told Nigerians and foreigners resident in the state that the fight against the pandemic Coronavirus could only be won through the collective supports of people.

The governor spoke while receiving N170 million worth of medical eqipment and items, including a cheque of N35.38 million as support from the Chinese community in the country to fight COVID-19 in Lagos earlier today.

The donations included personal protective equipment (hand sanitizers, overall clothing, masks, gloves, etc, ventilators, thermometers among others.

Represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Fredrick Oladeinde, the governor expressed delight at the donation, which he described as highly commendable.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we will like to thank our Chinese associates for coming together and donated some equipment to us to fight the COVID 19”.

He added: “COVID 19 is real. it is something that we are fighting together; it is global and government alone can not do it. We are very happy that we have partners and other donors who have come together to support government. Together we shall fight COVID-19 and together we will defeat it”

Chairman, Chinese Women Association, Zhou Jun, who made the presentation on behalf of the Chinese government and in collaboration with Chinese-funded enterprise, commended Sanwo Olu for his efforts at curtailing the pandemic so far.

The Consulate General assured that they will support Nigeria in whatever way they could to flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic and eradicate the contagious disease from the country.

“We are happy with efforts of the Lagos State government to fight the Coronavirus and we are happy to be associated with it. With Coronavirus spreading around the world, nations such as Nigeria are battling with this new pandemic amd its attendant health, social amd economic catastrophic effects. It has become mandatory that we work collectively to overcome the upheaval”.

She stated that viruses have no borders and are a common challenge faced by all mankind. “China and Africa are a community of shared destiny and helping African countries fight the pandemic is the proper means of China-Africa friendly cooperation”.

While describing Nigeria as Chinese second home, she added that her country was totally committed to eradicating the pandemic in the country. “We are committed to ensuring we join the government and its team to fight and eradicate Coronavirus from Lagos and Nigeria as a whole”, she concluded.