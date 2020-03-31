Paul Orude, Bauchi

A Chinese group, Mutual Commitment Group (MCG), has donated medical protection materials to the Bauchi State Government to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other deadly diseases in the state.

Items donated include 2,000 surgical facemasks and 2,000 medical gloves as the immediate first donation.

The Group’s Managing Director, Mr Lui Zhaolong, said 150,000 protection medical materials were donated o assist Nigeria for emergency use by the various Counter-COVID-19 organisations and offices.

Zhaolong said the group would continue to do its best by ensuring Chinese and Nigerian citizens overcome the coronavirus.

He believed that what China achieved in the past two months would definitely be achieved in Nigeria.

He noted that the Mutual Commitment Group has been in Nigeria for many years and has projects in different sectors across the country, including security projects.

“As the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria runs out beyond expectation and established increasing damages to the people and the nation, especially to the health and lives of the health workers from different originations in the front of this war of counter-coronavirus, we feel that it is our duty to contribute in this regard,” he said.

“We are sorry for your suffering on the coronavirus and sorry for the challenges in front of the state. We hereby give 2,000 surgical facemasks and 2,000 medical gloves as the immediate first donation.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, who represented deputy governor Baba Tela, received the donation on behalf of the state government, expressing gratitude to the group for the gesture.

He said the donation would go a long way in assisting the state government to consolidate on its fight against the coronavirus in the state.

A press release issued by the Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed on New Media, Lawal Mu’azu, said the donation was facilitated by the State Accountant General, Alhaji Abubakar Saidu and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Liason, Alhaji Maula Aliyu.