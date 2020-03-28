Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government on Friday commenced the monitoring of the health status of some Chinese and other nationals working in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja.

“They have been placed on compulsory isolation,” Fanwo said in the statement.

The statement urged residents not to panic, but to maintain simple hygiene and obey the stay-at-home order by the government as measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Fanwo said that markets, schools, and some government offices would remain closed, with social and religious gatherings suspended until further notice.

Kogi has not reported any confirmed case of the coronavirus which currently stands at 89 confirmed cases in Nigeria, including one death.