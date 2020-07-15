Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Chrisland University, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, held a virtual matriculation ceremony for 148 fresh students of the institution.

Conducting the matriculation online at the University Auditorium, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Peace Chinedum Babalola, said the virtual ceremony was to abide by the Federal Government’s directive and safety protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Babalola, who disclosed that the matriculation ceremony was the fifth to be done by the institution, however, advised the Federal Government to adopt what she termed as a “staggered” resumption of schools across the country.

She said the Federal government, in the meantime, could reopen schools for final year students at all levels to enable them finish their education in time.

According to her, “to achieve social distancing, one of the guidelines of the Federal government for reopening of schools, the government needs to stagger resumption of students”.

The don expressed the view that, while nobody knows when the pandemic would end, there is need for gradual resumption of socio-economic activities, including reopening of schools.

“This pandemic we do not understand it fully and we do not know when it will end. We already know that there is need for social distancing, there is need for hygiene, wearing of face masks and so on.

“So to ensure social distancing, we need to stagger resumption of students and we need to reopen schools for students that are in terminal classes, students that will take external examinations.

“Exams like West African School Certificate (WASC) is actually not just a Nigerian examination, it is a West African examination and they have announced that the exams will start in August, so I believe that while studying and understanding this disease, let start with the students in the terminal classes in all institutions, from nursery to university.

“At least, the school environment we have can take those finalists, they can occupy the entire school and you will still achieve the social distancing when they space out they can do it”, Babalola said.

She appealed to government at all levels to support schools and parents with safety gadgets such as face masks, hand sanitisers and thermometers, among others.

Earlier, the Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, Winifred Awosika, in her goodwill message via online, called on the management of both private and public schools, to cooperate with the government to achieve safe reopening of schools.

Awosika stressed the need for parents, students and schools to cultivate the habit of maintaining good hygiene when schools are reopened.

She further urged the government to embark on a monitoring tour to enforce strict compliance of guidelines when schools are reopened, noting that appropriate sanctions should be imposed on any school that flout any of the guidelines.